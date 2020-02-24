No rift among Maha Vikas Aghadi partners NCP and Congress: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amidst move by. BJP's top leadership to create fissures within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that ruling alliance was intact and smooth.

"There was good coordination and cooperation," Thackeray, the leader of MVA, told legislators of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and supporting MLAs at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, on Monday.

Thackeray also briefed them about his New Delhi visit during which he met prime minister Narendra Modi, the union home minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and his deliberations in Mumbai with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

On Tuesday, the MVA coordination committee would meet during which contentious issues like CAA, NCR and NPR would be discussed.

The meeting would also take a call on whether to allow or not a resolution to "honour" revolutionary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and recommend Bharat Ratna to him.

Earlier, when the budget session commenced, leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis demanded a discussion on farmers not getting benefits of loan waiver issue.

BJP members came to the well and shouted slogans against the government.