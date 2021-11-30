No steps yet to ban crypto ads: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday refrained from answering any questions on the bill for regulating cryptocurrencies.

"Keeping the propriety of the House, any answer now will preempt the discussion which will come with Bill. That discussion would be held," Sitharaman said during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

"No steps taken yet to curb advertisements about cryptocurrency, but investors have been cautioned. More will come with the Bill," the finance minister said.

She also said that cryptos were "a risky area and not in a complete regulatory framework".

