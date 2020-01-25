No UT status for Bodo-dominated areas in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday clarified that the Centre would not upgrade the state's 'Bodoland Territorial Area Districts' (BTAD) to a Union Territory, as part of a new peace accord likely to be inked between various stakeholders and the Centre.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma, who is also the North-East Democratic Alliance convener, said no new village or area would be added to the BTAD under the new accord.

"The Centre has informed the state government that no Union Territory will be created or new areas be added to the BTAD, but the accord will ensure that the territorial integrity of Assam is maintained," he told reporters.

People of Assam should be rest assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not agree to the division of Assam, he stated.

"The Union government has taken the initiative to hold peace talks with the various stakeholders in the BTAD. The entire framework (of the accord) is being prepared by the Centre," the minister said.

"If a fresh Accord is signed in the near future, permanent peace will come to Bodoland and Assam's territorial integrity will also remain intact," Sarma added. PTI DG RMS RMS