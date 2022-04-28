'No yogis, only bhogis here': Raj Thackeray lauds Yogi's loudspeaker crackdown, targets Uddhav

MNS President Raj Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for removing loudspeakers used illegally in places of worship and restricting the volumes.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the masjids,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

Targeting his estranged cousin, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, he said: “Unfortunately in Maharashtra we do not have any ‘yogis’ but ‘bhogis’ (hedonists). Here’s hoping and praying good sense prevails.”

Thackeray has set the deadline of May 3 for removing loudspeakers from mosques else his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa five times a day.

Over the last few days, around 11,000 unauthorised loudspeakers had been removed from religious places in Uttar Pradesh, and volumes of another 35,000 have been brought down to permissible limits.

Raj had also announced that on June 5, he would visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Before that on May 1, coinciding with the Maharashtra Day celebrations, he is slated to address a rally in Aurangabad.

Soon after his tweet, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ banker-social worker wife Amruta tweeted: “eh ‘bhogi’, kuch toh seekh hamare ‘yogi’ se.”

