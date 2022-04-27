None can defeat Modi govt without Congress: A K Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Wednesday sought to debunk criticism about his party's diminishing clout, saying that one cannot defeat the Narendra Modi government without the Grand Old Party.

"I am an optimist. In 1977 elections after the Emergency, we were completely wiped out. But we came back. Don't underestimate the Congress," Antony told a press conference, a day ahead of the leader shifting base from Delhi to Kerala.

Asked about Congress' role in the Opposition and the fight against the BJP, he said without Congress, one cannot bring change.

"Congress represents certain values. Unless that party plays a major role you cannot change the government at the Centre," he said.

Queried about Congress prospects and plans ahead, he said the party is holding a Chintan Shivir and decisions will be taken there to transform the party.

"We are preparing a roadmap. Show some patience," Antony said to repeated questions on Congress plans.

He said the Gandhis are the "powerhouse" and "guiding force" of the Congress and they represent the ideals of the party.

Antony, a family loyalist, added, "without them congress will not be acceptable to 99% of the congress workers. That is my view. You can't have a leadership in Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family."

Asked about developments related to election strategist Prashant Kishor, he said he did not want to comment.

He also said he had on several occasions was critical of the Gandhi family but they never was angry with him or targeted him.

"I had criticised them. I had criticised Indira Gandhi. She had only encouraged me. If they are vindictive, I would have been the first to be targeted," he added.

