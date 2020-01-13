None can question TMCs credentials on CAA : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her party TMC was the first to voice its protest to the Parliamentary Standing Committee against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and none can question its opposition to the amended Citizenship Act.

She claimed that the Parliamentary Standing Committee record clearly states that TMC was the first to air its opposition to the CAB at the committee's meeting and asked the opposition parties who were speaking against her to check it.

Slamming the Left parties and the Congress who blamed her for a "secret understanding" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming them, Banerjee said "None can question or doubt mine and TMC's credentials in fighting against the CAA, the NRC and NPR".