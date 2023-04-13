None has the power to change history, will not beg before the Centre for funds, says Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – without mentioning the elimination of certain content from history books – said that none of us has the power to change history, and “we” aren’t going to remove the Taj Mahal, or in an instant remove Victoria (Memorial), remarking that history is history.

The Centre has frozen funds to the state for the execution of certain public welfare schemes. Banerjee said she will not beg before the Centre for the release of the same.

The chief minister, on Thursday, was addressing a large gathering after having inaugurated the conch shell-shaped Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, built at a cost of Rs 440 crore.

Talking about the many projects the state has developed, the chief minister said that people are so busy confronting and criticising, that good things don’t become visible. She took a dig at the media for failing to see even a little development in the state, including the social programmes that the government has undertaken.

“The ideation and thinking is of all of you, nothing is mine. A personal concern is only that people don’t misunderstand me. At times finance permits, and at times it doesn’t. A lot of money – a major part of ours – has been held up. I have heard that it will not be given till 2024. Don’t give (it). If needed, I will plead before mother(s), but I will not go begging before Delhi (Centre). In whatever way possible, I will manage, with your blessings, well wishes, and cooperation,” she said.

Banerjee said that she did what she could, and will do what could be possible in the days to come. She praised the administration and officials. “We will not break down, we will not eat anybody’s job. We will not, in a jerk, remove (hinting at history) the Taj Mahal, nor instantly remove Victoria (Memorial). History is history,” she said and added that none of us has the power to change history.