Normalcy will be restored in J&K soon: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, minister of Parliamentary Affairs with the additional portfolios of mines and coal said that the normalcy in Kashmir will be restored soon and that the central government is working towards it.

Addressing the public at an event-“one country, one constitution” organized in Bengaluru here on Saturday, he said that the Modi government will create a conducive environment for over 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits that left the place in the past to come back and start a normal life in Kashmir.

He said, “The Kashmiri pandits can get back to Kashmir and lead a normal and safe life as Modi government is striving hard to achieve a secure environment for them.” He mentioned that there should be one constitution and one country policy and all the Indians should enjoy equal rights unlike the situation before where Jammu and Kashmir maintained a separate flag and government.

Speaking about the benefits of scrapping Article 370, he said, “Before scrapping 370, if a Kashmiri girl married a boy from other parts of the world, she would lose her citizenship and right to buy or inherit immovable property. But hereafter, she can enjoy that right.”

He added, “The Hindus in Kashmir did not have any minority status there so far. Also, scrapping of Article 370 gives opportunities for business to set up and causes agencies to begin. Tourism can burgeon and be improved further and more than anything, terrorism can be curbed.” He praised Modi for his utter political management skills.