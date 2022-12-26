North India hit by cold wave, dense fog

A cold wave and dense fog swept the northern plains on Monday morning, with the mercury diving several notches below normal, leading to low footfalls in the schools and disruption in train services.

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius, India Meteorological Department said.

While minimum temperatures were in the range of 3-7 degrees Celsius over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh, the maximum temperature dipped sharply as it varied between 11-18 degrees Celsius with the Sun shining only in the afternoon.

The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees below normal, making it the coldest place in the national capital. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius — three notches below normal.

Because of the heavy fog, at least ten trains were reported running late by 1.45 to 3.30 hours, a Railways spokesperson said.

Weather scientists said such harsh weather would continue for at least another 48 hours, after which the situation might improve. “A decrease in the intensity and spread of dense to very dense fog conditions over northwest India from night of December 27 onwards. The cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India after 48 hours,” said a scientist.