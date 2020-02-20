Northeast to be a problem-free region by 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh

Be it insurgency, ethnic conflicts or the inter-state border disputes, the Northeast would become a problem-free region by 2024 before Narendra Modi government seeks votes for the third consecutive term, home minister Amit Shah said during celebrations of 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

"The Northeast earlier received attention only for insurgency, drugs trafficking and ethnic conflicts. But the development initiatives taken by the government led by Modiji, which came to power in 2014 has transformed the region so much that it is now known for its infrastructure, sports and organic cultivation. Modi government seriously wanted this region to be problem free and so we resolved the land border conflict with Bangladesh soon after it came to power in 2014. So when we come again to Arunachal Pradesh or any other part of the Northeast in 2024 to seek votes again, let me assure all of you that it will become a problem-free region," Shah said before a crowd, which gathered for celebration of the statehood day at Arunachal Pradesh capital, Itanagar.

"We resolved the long blockades in Manipur, rehabilitation of more than one lakh Bru or Reang refugees in Tripura and recently signed the new Bodo Accord, which promised financial package of more than Rs. 1,500 crore. A total of 644 insurgents belonging to eight groups laid down their weapons. This opend the road for permanent peace in the next five years," the home minister said.

Claiming that "emotional integration" of the Northeast with rest of India was possible after Modi government came to power in 2014, Shah said allocation for the Northeast was increased from Rs. 89,168 crore under 13th Finance Commission to over Rs. 3.31 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission. "More than Rs. 50,000 crore was allocated for road development in Arunachal Pradesh alone since 2014 whereas Rs. 47,000 crore was given in the past 25 years before that. Modiji laid the foundation for a new airport at Hollongi in Itanagar, speeded up the trans-Arunacahl highway project and rail connectivity projects including the one to connect Tawang (situated along the border with China). All state capitals of the Northeast will be connected through rail and air by next year," he said.

Lauding the sense of patriotism shown by all 27 tribes and at least 120 sub-tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah promised the Centre was committed to protect the identity, culture and ethnic customs of all these tribes in frontier state.

Article 371 for NE will remain intact

Stating that after the Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, many spread false information that the Article 371 that gives special provision to protect indigenous culture in the Northeast would be scrapped. "No one is going to scrap the Article 371. This is merely a rumour being spread by a section to create a sense of disturbance and mistrust," he said.