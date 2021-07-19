Not a shred of evidence: BJP on its link with Pegasus

Not a shred of evidence to link BJP or Modi govt with Pegasus: Ravi Shankar Prasad

With the Congress 'shrinking and losing', the entire row is timed to disrupt Parliament and build a baseless agenda, he said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 19:10 ist
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress over its attack on the central government over the Pegasus snooping row, and claimed that there is not a "shred of evidence" to link either the ruling party or the Modi dispensation with the matter.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also questioned the credentials of those behind the story, alleging that The Wire, the news portal which broke it in India, had been earlier associated with stories that have been found to be "incorrect" while Amnesty International has a declared "anti-India" agenda in many ways.

Also read — Rahul Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw among Pegasus's potential targets: Report

Those who broke the story themselves said that the presence of a particular number in the database does not confirm that it is infected with Pegasus, he said while questioning the timing of the story coming as it did a day before Parliament's Monsoon session began on Monday.

He also brushed aside a question on the Congress's demands for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused the opposition party of hitting a "new low" in making baseless allegations in a manner that was bereft of any political propriety.

Also read — Pegasus row: From Rahul Gandhi to Asaduddin Owaisi, who said what

With the Congress "shrinking and losing", the entire row is timed to disrupt Parliament and build a baseless agenda, he said.

Prasad said, "The BJP strongly refutes and condemns the baseless and bereft of political propriety comments levelled by Congress against the BJP. This is a new low in the political discourse of a party that has ruled India for over 50 years."

He added, "Our IT Minister confirmed today that for lawful interceptions of electronic communication can only be made as per relevant rules under provisions of Sec 5(2) of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 & Sec 69 of Information Technology Act 2000. Any form of illegal surveillance isn't possible with checks & balances in our laws & robust institutions," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pegasus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 