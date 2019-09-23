Not a star campaigner for US polls: Cong reminds Modi

Congress has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "actively campaigning" for US President Donald Trump.

Congress leader Anand Sharma termed Modi's glowing tributes to Trump as a "singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India".

"Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections," Sharma, a former Union Minister, said soon after Modi had introduced Trump to a 50,000 strong Indian-American crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said.

"Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies," Sharma said.