Not consulted about being part of J&K Cong: Azad

Not consulted about being part of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress sources said Azad was consulted four times and the last was on July 14

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 13:07 ist
Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI file photo

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has once again sounded a war bugle with the Congress by declining to be part of its Jammu and Kashmir unit claiming that he was not consulted, promoting the party to rebut his claims.

Azad was made Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee and a member State Political Affairs Committee, but he refused to be part of it.

Congress sources said Azad was consulted four times and the last was on July 14. Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi chose the names from the list given by Azad.

Read | Hours after appointment, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from key posts in J&K Congress

Amid reports that Azad was unhappy at being chosen as Campaign Committee head as he felt that it was below his seniority, sources said Azad was Campaign Committee Chairman when Saifuddin Soz was state Congress president.

Azad was also said to be upset that he was made part of Political Affairs Committee under Tariq Ahmed Karra.

Sources said Azad had cited health reasons for not taking up the assignment.

Azad had led the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi regarding leadership issues.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 