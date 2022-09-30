Not everyone who voted for BJP a diehard Hindutvadi, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who filed his nomination at the office of the Congress’ central election authority on Friday, said that he would bring back voters that Congress has lost over the years.

The 66-year-old filed his nomination on the last day of the process for the top post in the party long dominated by the Gandhi family.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “I believe I would certainly be able to appeal to voters beyond the traditional constituency of the Congress. I have long felt that the 19 per cent ceiling on which we have been stuck for two successive elections has to be breached.”

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor aims to reform, re-energise and decentralise Congress

Tharoor, seen as a rebel and one among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking large-scale reforms, now takes on veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, widely seen to be backed by senior leaders and tipped to win.

Adding to his point, he also said that everyone who voted for the BJP in 2014 or 2019 wasn’t necessarily a diehard ‘Hindutvadi’. “I think a lot of people voted for other reasons than the ideological question,” he said.

The bestseller author also stated that if he won the elections for the Congress Presidential polls, “the era of the one-line resolution authorising the party president to do everything may be over”.

Those who have followed Tharoor's career path say two things -- he is full of surprises and up for a fight without being deterred by the odds stacked against him.

Also Read | Cong Prez polls: Tharoor springs surprise as 15 Kerala party leaders back him

About his manifesto, he said that through his manifesto, he wants to send a message to the 9,100-odd voters. “I will specifically offer ideas to reform and re-energise our party, mainly focusing on decentralising authority within it, increasing the consultative mechanisms within the party and giving our workers more access to the leadership at all levels”, Tharoor was quoted as saying in the report.

Tharoor's hope in the polls is best summed up by the lines of Urdu poet Majrooh Sultanpuri which the MP had tweeted this week - "Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya (I began my journey alone, people joined in and the caravan kept on growing)."