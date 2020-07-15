Not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

Not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 11:45 ist
Rumours of Sachin Pilot joining BJP have been rife ever since the rebel leader since he came to the fore against the Ashok gehlot led Rajasthan government.

Pilot, who was was sacked from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president on Tuesday has categorically denied claims of him joining the BJP.

Moreover, in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu, he revealed that he will continue to be Congress MLA from Tonk and has flagged Priyanka Gandhi about his grievances over the Ashok Gehlot government. The issues are yet to be resolved, according to the report.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande has said that notices have been issued to Sachin Pilot and other party members for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings.

He also added that if they did not respond within two days, their membership from CLP would be considered withdrawn.

