Not satisfied with PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha; no mention of Adani, says Rahul Gandhi

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the reluctance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce an inquiry into Adani Group made it clear that he was protecting the conglomerate due to his friendship with its promoter.

Rahul said the Prime Minister did not speak about Gautam Adani at all in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

"The Prime Minister was shell-shocked. He was in shock and there was no answer. I didn’t ask any complicated questions. I just asked how many times they went abroad. There was no response," Rahul told reporters.

.@RahulGandhi at the Lok Sabha: The Prime Minister did not speak on Adani at all pic.twitter.com/IUmXtdfJHt — amrita madhukalya (@visually_kei) February 8, 2023

He said he was not satisfied with the Prime Minister’s response though it "revealed the truth". "If there was no friendship, he could have announced a probe," Rahul said. He said the issue was about shell companies being used to do business on defence.

"The issue is related to national security and infrastructure. There was a need to conduct a check. There was no decision on a probe and it clearly shows that he wants to protect the Group," he said.

Deny The 4 Ds in PM's own style that Describe his so-called reply in Parliament. Not a word—direct or indirect—on the Prime Minister’s links with his favourite businessman, Adani, or his ghotalas! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 8, 2023

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Divert, Defame, Denigrate, Deny. The 4 Ds in PM's own style that describe his so-called reply in Parliament. Not a word—direct or indirect—on the Prime Minister’s links with his favourite businessman, Adani, or his ghotalas!”