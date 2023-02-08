Not satisfied with PM's speech: Rahul amid Adani row

Not satisfied with PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha; no mention of Adani, says Rahul Gandhi

The senior Congress leader claimed that it was clear that the PM is protecting Adani

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2023, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 18:35 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the reluctance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce an inquiry into Adani Group made it clear that he was protecting the conglomerate due to his friendship with its promoter.

Rahul said the Prime Minister did not speak about Gautam Adani at all in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

"The Prime Minister was shell-shocked. He was in shock and there was no answer. I didn’t ask any complicated questions. I just asked how many times they went abroad. There was no response," Rahul told reporters.

He said he was not satisfied with the Prime Minister’s response though it "revealed the truth". "If there was no friendship, he could have announced a probe," Rahul said. He said the issue was about shell companies being used to do business on defence.

"The issue is related to national security and infrastructure. There was a need to conduct a check. There was no decision on a probe and it clearly shows that he wants to protect the Group," he said.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Divert, Defame, Denigrate, Deny. The 4 Ds in PM's own style that describe his so-called reply in Parliament. Not a word—direct or indirect—on the Prime Minister’s links with his favourite businessman, Adani, or his ghotalas!” 

Check out DH's latest videos

