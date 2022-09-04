'Not scared of your ED raids,' Rahul attacks BJP, Modi at Congress rally

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up attack against the Narendra Modi government accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, he returned to his pet theme of two Indias -- one where the poor, labourers and youth among others cannot dream and the other where a few chosen industrialists who can achieve whatever they wants -- and the Modi regime benefitting "two industrialists" without naming them.

At the rally against price rise that came three days ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said the country is witnessing back-breaking inflation and rising unemployment that is resulting in hatred and fear in the country while warning that the country's enemies are being benefitted through the Modi government's policies.

India is raising its voice against the uncontrolled price rise in the country today, at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi Come join the #महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली https://t.co/lVh32mZuHL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2022

"Hatred is rising in the country. Hatred is because of fear. The future is bleak because of rising unemployment and price rise. This is resulting in fear. The country will explode because of hatred, it will weaken the country...BJP-RSS leaders divide country, deliberately create fear, hatred," Rahul said.

"People facing lots of hardships, and when Opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, Modi government does not allow it," he said.

Talking about the recent ED and CBI raids, Gandhi said that anyone who goes against PM Modi is attacked, adding that he "was made to sit for 55 hours at ED office but want to tell PM, I am not scared of your ED."

"Country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth," Gandhi added.

(With agency inputs)