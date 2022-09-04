'Not scared of your ED raids,' Rahul attacks BJP, Modi

'Not scared of your ED raids,' Rahul attacks BJP, Modi at Congress rally

Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in the country, BJP working for their benefit: Rahul Gandhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 15:18 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Twitter/ @INCIndia

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up attack against the Narendra Modi government accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, he returned to his pet theme of two Indias -- one where the poor, labourers and youth among others cannot dream and the other where a few chosen industrialists who can achieve whatever they wants -- and the Modi regime benefitting "two industrialists" without naming them.

Get live updates from Delhi here

At the rally against price rise that came three days ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said the country is witnessing back-breaking inflation and rising unemployment that is resulting in hatred and fear in the country while warning that the country's enemies are being benefitted through the Modi government's policies.

"Hatred is rising in the country. Hatred is because of fear. The future is bleak because of rising unemployment and price rise. This is resulting in fear. The country will explode because of hatred, it will weaken the country...BJP-RSS leaders divide country, deliberately create fear, hatred," Rahul said.

"People facing lots of hardships, and when Opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, Modi government does not allow it," he said.

Talking about the recent ED and CBI raids, Gandhi said that anyone who goes against PM Modi is attacked, adding that he "was made to sit for 55 hours at ED office but want to tell PM, I am not scared of your ED."

"Country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth," Gandhi added.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

What colour is bittersweet?

What colour is bittersweet?

The fast phenomenon in cricket

The fast phenomenon in cricket

 