Not with I.N.D.I.A or NDA, BSP supremo Mayawati decides to fight upcoming polls alone

Putiing an end to opposition's hopes to rope her in their grand alliance to fight BJP in 2024, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party would maintain equal distance from I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) and the NDA and fight elections alone in the next Lok Sabha elections as well as in the forthcoming assembly polls in some states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, Mayawati slammed both the alliances and said that now that the Lok Sabha polls were getting near, these parties had gotten busy in stitching alliances to grab power, she termed the BJP and Congress as 'casteist' parties.

Also Read | Congress forming alliance with casteist parties, says Mayawati on Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A

''Both the alliances are nurturing dreams to return to power but both of them have failed to fulfil the promises they had made to the people during the past elections,'' the BSP supremo said. She said that the regional parties should form their own alliance sans the NDA and UPA.

Mayawati said that her party had been holding meetings of leaders in the poll bound states and preparing for the elections. ''We are focussing on strengthening the party organisation at the grass root level,'' she added.

The BSP supremo said that her party had decided not to ally with either the BJP or the Congress as the ideology and style of functioning of the both of them were almost the same.

The decision of the BSP president, who had not taken part in the Bengaluru meeting of some opposition parties, was in sharp contrast to the claims by the Congress that there could be an alliance between Congress and BSP in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and also in Rajasthan and MP assembly polls.

BSP, which had contested the 2019 LS polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won ten seats in UP but it managed to win only one.seat in the state in 2022 assembly elections..