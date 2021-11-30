Not yet 'V-shaped' recovery, sectors of economy still 'crippled': Chidambaram

With India's GDP growth at 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said it was not yet a V-shaped recovery and there are sectors of the economy that are still "crippled".

"Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a 'V' shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out," the former finance minister tweeted.

India's GDP growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to the waning low base effect, but the economy has surpassed the pre-Covid level, official data showed on Tuesday.

"In 2021-22, GDP growth in Q1 was 20.1 per cent on a previous year's Q1 growth of -24.4 per cent. In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 per cent on a previous year's Q2 growth of -7.4 per cent," Chidambaram noted.

There are sectors of the economy that are still "crippled" and need help and time to recover, he said.

