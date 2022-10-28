Congress asks EC to desist from regulating freebies

'Not your jurisdiction': Congress asks EC to desist from regulating freebies

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 14:19 ist
Election Commission of India. Credit: PTI file photo

The Congress on Friday asked the Election Commission of India to desist from regulating freebies, arguing that it does not have the jurisdiction to do so.

"Neither the Election Commission, nor the Government, nor indeed even the Courts, have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues. It would therefore be best for the Commission to desist from doing so," the party said in a letter to the poll body.

More details awaited.

India News
Indian Politics
Poll freebies
Election Commission of India
Congress

