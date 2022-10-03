Nothing can be more insulting: Congress Cong laments injustice to Lakhimpur victims a year after incident

The Narendra Modi government came under Opposition attack on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri killings of farmers on Monday over the continuation of Ajay Mishra 'Teni' as Minister of State.

Congress said "nothing more can be more insulting" while RLD chief Jayant Singh said one should not forget the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Prominent farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait said families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are yet to get justice.

Four farmers were killed on the same day last year when a car allegedly driven by the minister's son Ashish Mishra drove into them. The farmers were protesting the visit of the deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. While the son was arrested after a furore, Teni continued to be in the Modi government.

"Nothing can be more insulting that the farmers agitating against the black laws were deliberately killed while the culprit remains a member of the Union council of ministers. The accused is still in the Ministry," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

He claimed that there was clear evidence against Ashish Mishra. "Today is the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of agitating kisans by the son of one of Modi's ministers, who still occupies the chair. Bharat Jodo Yatra is also a campaign for economic justice for farmers including legal MSP. We march in solidarity with Samyukta Kisan Morcha," he said.

RLD's Singh tweeted, "Don't forget the Lakhimpur Kheri Massacre!".

Tikait said farmers of the country will never forget the incident. "The ruling dispensation neither believes in the legal system nor the Constitution and misused its power," he alleged.