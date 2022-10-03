Cong laments injustice to Lakhimpur victims a year on

Nothing can be more insulting: Congress Cong laments injustice to Lakhimpur victims a year after incident

There was clear evidence that the minister's son was involved in the killing, Jairam Ramesh alleged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 15:47 ist
Addressing a press conference, Ramesh also hailed Rahul Gandhi's address to people in Karnataka while heavy rains drenched him as a "defining" moment during the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Narendra Modi government came under Opposition attack on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri killings of farmers on Monday over the continuation of Ajay Mishra 'Teni' as Minister of State.

Congress said "nothing more can be more insulting" while RLD chief Jayant Singh said one should not forget the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Prominent farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait said families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are yet to get justice.

Four farmers were killed on the same day last year when a car allegedly driven by the minister's son Ashish Mishra drove into them. The farmers were protesting the visit of the deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. While the son was arrested after a furore, Teni continued to be in the Modi government.

Also read | SC notice to UP government over Ashish Mishra's plea challenging HC order denying bail

"Nothing can be more insulting that the farmers agitating against the black laws were deliberately killed while the culprit remains a member of the Union council of ministers. The accused is still in the Ministry," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

He claimed that there was clear evidence against Ashish Mishra. "Today is the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of agitating kisans by the son of one of Modi's ministers, who still occupies the chair. Bharat Jodo Yatra is also a campaign for economic justice for farmers including legal MSP. We march in solidarity with Samyukta Kisan Morcha," he said.

RLD's Singh tweeted, "Don't forget the Lakhimpur Kheri Massacre!".

Tikait said farmers of the country will never forget the incident. "The ruling dispensation neither believes in the legal system nor the Constitution and misused its power," he alleged. 

