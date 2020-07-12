Notices that created trouble for Congress in Rajasthan

Notices sent by the Special Operations Group to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot to record statements in the case of allegations of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections virtually pushed the Congress government in the state to the brink.

The notice was given on July 10 by Additional SP SOG which said that they want to record statements of Pilot under 160 CrPC and a similar notice was given to the Chief Minister.

Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, took the notice as an affront and left for Delhi on Saturday along with some MLAs supporting him to plead his case before the party high command.

As the notice led to a full-blown controversy, Gehlot clarified that similar notices were served on some ministers and MLAs, including the Congress’ chief whip for recording their statements on the complaint filed by the Congress against the BJP accusing it of trying to lure MLAs with money.

The Chief Minister on Saturday had maintained that he will abide by the notices given by the agency.

Pilot claimed to have the support of at least two dozen MLAs who were lodged in different hotels in Delhi and Gurugram.

A section of the party believes that the controversy was an attempt of posturing by Pilot, who wants to continue as the President of the Rajasthan Congress, a post he has held for more than six years.