NPP will continue to support Manipur government: Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said National Peoples' Party (NPP) will continue to support BJP government in Manipur, indicating that the political crisis in the coalition governmet since June 17 was resolved.

Sarma in a tweet on Wednesday evening said this was decided in a meeting of home minister Amit Shah, NPP Chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Manipur deputy chief minister and Y Joykumar Singh in New Delhi.

Sarma, BJP's crisis manager and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) had accompanied the four NPP MLAs to New Delhi after he met them in Imphal on Sunday and Tuesday. The MLAs reached Guwahati on Tuesday and were flown to Delhi in a chartered flight on Wednesday.

He rushed to Imphal as N. Biren Singh government slipped into a crisis on June 17 when all four NPP MLAs including Joykumar, three from BJP, one from Trinamul and one Independent resigned and joined a Congress-led front.

The NPP MLAs also met Governor Najma Heptulla on June 18 and sought a floor test by Biren Singh government. The opposition front, Secular Progessive Front also staked claim to form their government. Sarma and Conrad met the four MLAs in Imphal twice since then but failed to break the ice with the disgruntled MLAs.

Sarma, however, did not reveal the details of the meeting and the understanding formula that was finalised in the meeting with Shah.