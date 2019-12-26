NRC under guise of NPR, says Congress

Congress on Thursday stepped-up offensive against the Modi government's go-ahead to the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) accusing it surreptitiously pushing for its “sinister agenda” of implementing National Register of Citizens.

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who oversaw the first NPR exercise in 2010, questioned the form and design of the exercise to update the population register next year contending that it indicated towards a “larger and more sinister agenda”.

Chidambaram's deputy during the UPA government Ajay Maken the pre-test forms for NPR 2020 seeks to know details about a person's parents, their dates and places of birth besides mobile number, Aadhar number and information about driving license and voter card.

“In the last NPR, data was collected on 15 criteria. This time data on 21 points will be collected. This is an attack on your privacy. This government wants to implement NRC in the guise of NPR,” Maken told reporters here.

Maken also rejected the BJP charge that the UPA government had started the exercise to issue identity cards as part of the National Population Register. He said the UPA had merely taken forward the pilot project started by the NDA government led by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Follow the CAA protests and developments live

“In October 2006, the government considered it impractical and it was decided to stop the project,” Maken said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'no detention centres' in the country remarks by calling him a “liar”.

“The Prime Minister of the RSS is lies to Mother India,” Rahul said on Twitter and attached a video of Modi's speech at the Ramlila Maidan and existence of detention Centres in Assam.

BJP hit back at Rahul for his attack on the Prime Minister and described the former Congress President as a “master of lies” contending that the detention centres mentioned in the video were built during Congress rule.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra asserted that Modi had only said there were no detention camps in which Muslims of India will be placed after NRC.

Patra alleged that after apologising to the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue, Rahul was now spreading lies about the detention centres.