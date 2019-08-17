NSCN (IM) 'lieutenant' arrested in murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a "lieutenant" of NSCN (IM), a Nagaland-based militant group on Friday in connection with the killings of 11 persons, including an MLA of Arunachal Pradesh on May 20.



A joint team of NIA and army arrested Yangte Josaham from Dimapur in Nagaland, following an investigation revealing his involvement in the killings. Josaham, hails from Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement issued by NIA said.



Two other members of the outfit - Sethok Kangnong and Napong Jenpi - were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Unidentified militants waylaid the convoy of MLA Aboh, his 20-year-old son and nine others on the Khonsa-Deomali Road when they were on their way home from Assam and shot them dead. Two of his PSOs were also injured in the attack.

The massacre took place after the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections held on April 11. Aboh, who contested as a NPP candidate, also won the elections, results of which was declared on May 23. BJP won 41 of 60 seats, while NPP came third with five seats.

The BJP government had handed over the case to NIA soon after it took charge.

The NSCN-IM is in ceasefire in Nagaland since 1997 and is likely to sign a final peace agreement soon.