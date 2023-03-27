Nursing big ego with small understanding despite disqualification: Nadda taunts Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday took a veiled swipe at disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader is nursing a big ego with small understanding. Addressing BJP members who head polling booths in Bhopal and neighbouring Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, Nadda said Congress was synonymous with "corruption, commission, divisiveness, nepotism and dynasty politics".

He also questioned the "satyagraha" protest organised by the Grand Old Party, saying the real "satyagraha" was done by Mahatma Gandhi for India's respect and pride. “What is the condition of Congress? I don't want to name any leader. He (Rahul) is nursing a big ego with a small understanding. He is saying Congress will do 'satyagraha' nationwide. Satyagraha was that which was done by Mahatma Gandhi for India's respect, pride, and Indianisation," the BJP chief said. Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held "Satyagraha Sankalp" protests across the country on Sunday.

"What is the purpose of your satyagraha? You don't have faith in the law. You hurl caste abuse. The court says to tender an apology but you have an ego, you don't (apologise). Your membership (of Parliament) is gone but your ego remains," Nadda said.

A Surat court on Thursday convicted Rahul Gandhi of criminal defamation over his 2019 "Modi surname" remark and sentenced him to two years in jail. A day later Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notice disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP.

“You (Rahul) say you are not afraid of anyone. Fear the Constitution and law, but you won't. People of the country won't forgive you," Nadda said. A day earlier, a combative Rahul Gandhi had said he would continue to defend democracy in the country even if he is disqualified from Parliament for life or jailed.

"Congress means corruption, commission, divisiveness, nepotism and dynasty politics whereas BJP means a mission, social work, social and women empowerment. Its culture is walking the talk,” the BJP chief said, adding that Congress's job is to pitch a brother against a brother, a religion against another, a caste against another caste, and a village against another village.

"They do vote bank politics. On the other hand, the BJP does clean and fact-based and issue-based politics," he added. Nadda also said the BJP has "nice" offices in 290 districts in the country while 115 offices are being constructed.

"Land has been acquired for the speedy construction of 123 offices after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to take a resolve to open a good office in every district of the country," he added. He said the BJP has set the target to win more than 200 out of 230 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 127 MLAs, Congress 96, Bahujan Samaj Party 2, Samajwadi Party 1, and Independents 4.