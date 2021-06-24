Nusrat Jahan has shamed Indian culture: Dilip Ghosh

Jahan claimed her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not a legal marriage but a live-in relationship

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 24 2021, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 11:20 ist
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh launched an attack on TMC MP Nursat Jahan over her marital status, saying she had 'brought shame' to Indian culture.

"Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed Indian culture by applying ‘sindoor’, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her ‘boubhat’ (reception) and now she says she is not married," ANI reported him as telling reporters.

"This can be Saguta babu's (TMC MP) ideology and not the ideology of India or Bengal. The party should suspend her or she must resign," Ghosh demanded.

Popular Tollywood heroine and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday claimed her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not a legal marriage but a live-in relationship as their wedding in Turkey did not have recognition in Indian law.

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta in recent times, said in a statement that since her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid here.

