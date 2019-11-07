Of BJP leaders, cows and gold

In a bizarre explanation, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has said that desi cow's milk contains gold and that is why its milk is golden in colour, according to a News18 report.
"The milk of desi cows contains gold. That is why it is golden in colour and also healthy. There are some intellectuals who find it humiliating to worship cow as mother but take pride in cleaning excreta of foreign dogs," he said.
