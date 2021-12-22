'Oh! Really?' says Derek on Rule Book throwing charge, asks for footage

"Oh! Really? Someone threw a rulebook?” said Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien, who was suspended from Rajya Sabha for allegedly throwing the Rule Book at the reporter's table on Tuesday.

O’Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session for “unruly and contemptuous behaviour,” when he allegedly committed the offence in a show of protest against Deputy Chairman Harivansh for not allowing the opposition's demand for a vote on sending a bill to amend election reforms for further Parliamentary scrutiny.

Also Read | TMC's Derek O'Brien joins 'dharna' of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

“Show me the footage. They suspended me for a day. My gosh. Imagine if I threw the rulebook…,” he said in a conversation with NDTV on the matter.

“Parliament is being burned. Modi and Shah roaming around the parliament with a knife murdering democracy. 12 MPs are sitting outside. 700 farmers were murdered. Who did that?” he said.

Derek O’Brien is the 13th MP of the Rajya Sabha to be suspended in this year’s Winter Session over unruly behaviour.

Also Read | Winter Session ends, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

He said he was suspended from the House “because this government doesn't like to listen to tutorials…,” and added, “For six minutes, I gave this government a tutorial. Yesterday, they passed the bill in 20 minutes in the Lok Sabha. You are supposed to allow me two days. No Rajya Sabha member was allowed even one day. It was the same as farm bills.”

The opposition has been against the bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. The Parliament on Tuesday passed the bill in Rajya Sabha in a voice vote, amid a walkout by the opposition.

Check out the latest videos from DH: