Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor

Sidhu meets Prashant Kishore, says old friends are best

Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 20:01 ist
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Credit: Twitter/@sherryontopp

After poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with him saying "old friends are the best".

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.

Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying more than him the Congress party needs “leadership and collective will” to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party's strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders. 

Prashant Kishor
Congress
Navjot Singh Sidhu
India News
Indian Politics

