'Old product with new label': Amit Shah's dig at Oppn

'Old product with new label': Amit Shah's dig at opposition alliance INDIA

The earlier opposition alliance was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 05:39 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the 26-party opposition alliance INDIA an "old product with a new label".

A war of words has erupted between the Opposition bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners with reference to the freshly minted name of the opposition alliance.

"In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory.

"The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval," Shah said in a tweet.

The earlier opposition alliance was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Amit Shah
I.N.D.I.A
BJP
Opposition

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 