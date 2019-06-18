Om Birla likely to be Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla, senior BJP leader from Rajasthan, is likely to be the next Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The 56-year-old Birla, once a frontrunner for the Rajasthan BJP President post, is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kota-Bundi in the desert state.

He has also represented the BJP in the Rajasthan State Assembly for three terms.

The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will propose the name of Birla as the next speaker in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The government is now expected to convey its choice for the Speaker to leaders of other Parties and Groups in the House.

This convention ensures that once elected, the Speaker enjoys the respect of all sections of the House.

Birla has risen in the ranks in the BJP having been part of the party's youth wing. He was president of the Rajasthan unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha and later went on to become the vice president of the national unit.