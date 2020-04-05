Omar Abdullah showers praise on Uddhav Thackeray

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.
"UddhavThackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted.
The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.
Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.
