On a new assignment, Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao meets Tamil Nadu MPs

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday got cracking on his new assignment as AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu with meetings with parliamentarians from the state, where elections are due next year.

The Congress is eyeing its chances at toppling the AIADMK government in the elections in alliance with DMK and other regional outfits.

Rao, a former Karnataka Congress President, was appointed AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa in the AICC reshuffle earlier this month.

On a visit to the national capital, Rao met AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik on Friday.

Rao is expected to visit Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Goa after Gandhi Jayanti next month.

In the AICC reshuffle, Surjewala was tasked with reviving the party’s fortunes in Karnataka, which was earlier the responsibility of Venugopal.

Wasnik was in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh. He now retains the charge of Madhya Pradesh.