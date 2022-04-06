On BJP foundation day, Modi says it stands for 'rashtra bhakti', rivals for 'parivar bhakti'

Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked sevaks 'to live and fight for one India' and batted for his party's ideology of nation worship against dynasty politics of the opposition,

In a dig at the Congress, he said that the BJP is dedicated to "rashtra bhakti" while its rivals stand for "parivar bhakti", and said every BJP member should be proud that the party made it an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people of the dangers of dynastic politics. They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

The parties in power earlier practised vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics."

The prime minister said that "dynasty politics is the nation's biggest enemy". He claimed that the BJP was the first party to raise voice against dynasty politics.

He said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

Paying a tribute to workers over the years, Modi recalled those who first walked with 'oil lamps' in the Jana Sangha era (the party's older logo) and then with the 'lotus', the party's symbol.

"Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious," he said.

"Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a lotus throne and holds lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen and worker of the BJP," PM Modi said.

Lauding the power of double-engine government, Modi said that the people have given a positive verdict to the saffron party in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in four states. He added that the party crossed 100 mark in Rajya Sabha.

He said that BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

The prime minister also recounted the country's achievement over the last few years. "India is taking a firm stand on global stage," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: