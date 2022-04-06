On BJP foundation day, Modi says it stands for 'rashtravad', rivals for 'parivarvaad'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day with a slew of events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at dynastic politics in his address to workers, while party president J P Nadda carried out a blood donation camp and interacted with the heads of over 13 missions.

In his speech, Modi once again slammed dynastic politics and said that parties that allow families to take over do not have space for young leaders. Taking a veiled potshot at the Congress, Modi said that the BJP encourages “rashtravad” (nationalism) over “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics).

He said that three reasons have made the party’s 42nd foundation day significant. “The first is that it coincides with the country’s 75th year of independence. Secondly, there is a rapidly changing global order due to changing global conditions. And third, the BJP has returned to power in three states with double engine governments,” Modi said.

Modi’s address was watched by BJP workers across the country.

BJP president J P Nadda too was a significant part of the celebrations. He hoisted the flag at the party headquarters, paid floral tributes to founders Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay and inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion.

“Today, we must remember the three generations that have led us here – those who walked with an oil lamp from the Jana Sangha era and to the lotus of the BJP. Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of the party,” Nadda said.

As part of the celebrations, Nadda also interacted with 13 envoys from Asian and European nations to brief them about the party's ideology, culture, and functioning.

