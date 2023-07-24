One man, one post: Tripura BJP gen secy quits post

One man, one post: Tripura BJP general secretary quits party post

Barman, who was engaged in organisational work in West Bengal for a considerable time, was made the party general secretary for Tripura in July 2021.

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jul 24 2023, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 20:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tripura BJP general secretary and Nalchar MLA Kishore Barman on Monday resigned from the party post in line with its 'one man, one post' principle.

Barman, who was engaged in organisational work in West Bengal for a considerable time, was made the party general secretary for Tripura in July 2021.

"For the past two years, I have been working as the general secretary to strengthen the organisation. In the February Assembly election, I contested from Nalchar constituency and won. It was possible because of the party's support and people’s blessings," he wrote to BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

"As the party endorses the 'one man, one post' principle, it will not be wise for me to retain two posts. Therefore, as a soldier of the party, I want to quit as the general secretary,” he said.

“I think it is the right time to quit the party post and concentrate on the welfare of people who elected me,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 