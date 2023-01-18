'One Nation, One Election' isn't feasible: DMK

Opposing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Wednesday asked the BJP and those in support of the move to celebrate elections as “greatness” of democracy rather than viewing them as mere “expense”.

In a hard-hitting editorial, DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, also tore into AIADMK for supporting the proposal to conduct simultaneous elections for Parliament and state assemblies. Any idea that Edappadi K Palaniswami supports will only lead to “destruction”, the editorial said, pointing to the party “struggling” in conducting elections for the post of general secretary.

“The only word that the BJP knows is one. They think that they can make the country one just by adding the word one. After having said one religion, one language, one food, one culture, one tax, one exam, and one fertilizer, they keep humming one song. Cheating and diversionary tactics are the only remedies they have for all diseases,” the DMK said.

The ruling party, which opposes the move on the grounds that it will sound the death knell for democracy and electoral processes, sought to know whether the BJP was planning to dissolve the recently elected Gujarat Government and other dispensations being run by the party in several states and asked whether its own legislators will support such a proposal.

"The only way that the BJP knows is to capture power in states where it can’t win on its own by weaning the MLAs of the ruling party," DMK said and added that how can a country which cannot hold single-phase polling for state assemblies conduct elections to Parliament and all state legislatures at the same time.

“Thousands of crores are spent on conducting local body elections. Why don’t we conduct local body elections along with that of parliament and state legislatures? Shouldn’t we say the money? These people have no understanding of why elections are held. It is on the votes of the people that governments stand,” the editorial said.

“Viewing elections from the prism of expense and not celebrating the greatness of democracy itself is wrong. We feel One Nation, One Election isn’t feasible and is against the federal structure. That is why the DMK opposes the proposal,” the editorial added.

Elections to Parliament and State Legislatures are fought on different issues and they cannot be confused with each other. “Can you conduct exams for mathematics and science at the same time just because both are exams? If we do, we can save time and money,” the DMK wondered.

Moreover, the editorial said, security personnel travel from one state to another for poll duty and it won’t be feasible to conduct simultaneous elections.