'Only Indira govt curbed liberties': Puri slams Rahul

Only Indira Gandhi government curbed civil liberties: Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over UK remarks

He further said that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is tutoring Rahul Gandhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 10:12 ist
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian democracy in London and hit back at the Congress reminding them that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed.

Slamming Rahul for inviting foreign powers to interfere, Puri questioned Rahul's objectives and said he should apologise categorically.

"Rahul Gandhi calls China's Belt & Road Initiative visionary. Does he know that China's BRI goes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Puri said.

"If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure," he said. 

He further added that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was tutoring Rahul Gandhi. 

The erstwhile civil aviation minister also said that it was only the Indira Gandhi government that curbed civil liberties during the emergency. 

"His grandmother invoked Article 356 150 times to suspend & dismiss legitimately elected state governments," he said.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hardeep Singh Puri
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 