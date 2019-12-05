Only K'taka, JK, UP reply to bid on criminal law review

Only Karnataka, erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have so far sent their comments and suggestions to the Centre on the proposal to review the criminal laws, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to reflect "modern reality", provide speedy justice and simplifying legal procedures.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had written to states seeking their suggestions on the issue after Union Home Minister announced in August that the Centre is going in for a broad consultative process for effecting changes in criminal laws.

Sources said the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) has been assigned to undertake the review of IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act among others. The BPRD will be setting up a "suitable" working or consultative group to prepare a detailed report.

The review of the laws comes against the backdrop of demand for "achieving a paradigm shift" in the entire focus to the citizen as central to the scheme of things. The IPC was enacted in 1860, the Indian Evidence Act in 1872 and the CrPC in 1973 and had been amended in the past but several archaic provisions are still in it.

"The new structure and content of criminal laws will be citizen-centric and will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice especially to the weaker sections of society. All state governments have been requested to send their suggestions for undertaking this major overhaul and recasting of criminal laws," a senior official said.

The changes should "reflect the modern reality" and should be "in accordance with democratic aspirations" of the people and provide speedy justice to women, children and weaker sections. The focus should also be on simplifying legal procedures so that ease of living is ensured for the common man, the official said.

In November, the MHA had informed Parliament that only Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have submitted their comments on the issue.