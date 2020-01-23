'Only one cure for them': Minister Sanjeev Balyan threatens Jamia and JNU protesters

Amid raging protests over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act at several university campuses and violence at the JNU campus, a union minister has come out with what he claims is a 'cure' for whatever 'ails' the premier universities.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan thinks that the protesters at JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU can be dealt with if ten per cent seats at the varsities are reserved for students from the Western UP region.

''Students from Western UP will treat (set right) the tukde-tukde gang if ten per cent reservation is given in these varsities to the students from the region,'' Balyan said while addressing a public meeting at Meerut, about 450 kilometres from here, on Wednesday.

''The number of JNU, Jamia and AMU students, who are opposing the CAA, are far less than the students of Meerut College, who are supporting the law,'' he added.

Incidentally, Balyan's remarks came in the presence of union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who had also addressed the rally, organised in support of the new citizenship law.

Some other senior BJP leaders, including Satyapal Singh, a former minister, said that the CAA was a necessity for a country like India, where many migrants had been living for a long time after fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan.

Balyan, who was an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots case, had earlier also made controversial remarks.