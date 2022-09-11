‘Only sipping tea with Oppn leaders won’t help’: Prashant Kishor slams Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the latest exchange of quips between the leaders, saying that merely meeting and drinking tea with four leaders will not make a difference in the Opposition’s image in front of the public or in electoral performance.

“What difference will this meeting make in terms of your ability to contest elections, your credibility or create a new narrative?” he said during an interview with India Today.

This comes as the CM met leaders of 10 opposition parties during his visit to Delhi on September 5 and 7.

The poll strategist further targeted Kumar, who broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state last month in a shocking move. “We've seen many alliances being made and broken in Bihar. Only one link doesn’t break. Between CM chair and Nitish Kumar. It’s exemplary, can only be done by him. Fevicol should make him their brand ambassador,” he said in an interview.

Recently, Nitish Kumar hit out at Kishor saying that he may be working with the BJP covertly, to which the poll strategist replied with images of the CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet without comment. He later deleted the tweet.