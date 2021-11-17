Oommen Chandy brings Congress infighting in Kerala to Sonia Gandhi's doorstep

Congress General Secretary Oommen Chandy has taken complaints against Kerala leadership to Delhi and urged party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday not to go ahead with party revamp in the state in view of the announcement of organsiational polls.

Before meeting Sonia, the former Kerala Chief Minister also met senior leader A K Antony, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Kerala in-charge Tariq Anwar on Wednesday during which he wanted the leadership to consult him and others in case they are moving ahead with revamp before the organisational polls.

Sources said Chandy reiterated these demands before Sonia and expressed his disappointment over the Congress' new chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan were not holding adequate discussions or consultations on organisational matters.

Chandy, who the leading the 'A' faction, and Ramesh Chennithala, who heads the 'I' faction in Congress in the state, have felt that they were being sidelined by the new leadership.

Both were also miffed at being not heard when Sudhakaran and Satheesan were given the baton in the state. At present, Chandy and Chennithala have joined hands against the new leadership.

Sources said Chandy told Sonia that the state leadership was going ahead with taking into confidence senior leaders like him. He also tried to impress upon her that it was futile to go ahead with organisational revamp at a time the poll schedule had been announced and a membership drive started.

He is learnt to have told Sonia that those who were selected for organisational posts will have to resign after elections, if not elected. Chandy finds this an "unnecessary exercise", as the leaders appointed will have just a few months in hand to be in the post.

However, the state leadership is of the view that they have the permission to carry on with the revamp till March 31.

While Chandy and Chennithala factions had locked horns earlier, sources said, in the changed scenario they could join hands in the organisational elections and take the fight to the present leadership.

Sudhakaran and Satheesan were earlier part of Chennithala faction while several others who have aligned with the new leadership belonged to both factions. Chandy and Chennithala have also found fault with Sudhakaran announcing that he would contest the organisational elections.

