Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi elections 2020

One more opinion poll has given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls, predicting that BJP may have to wait for five more years for a shot in the capital.

The ABP-CVoter poll, released on Wednesday, claimed that AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls. The campaigning for the high-octance Delhi polls is ending on Thursday evening.

It also predicted that Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls. In the 2015 polls, AAP won 67 seats while the BJP cornered the remaining three seats.

An opinion poll by Times Now-IPSOS had earlier predicted AAP 54-60 seats while BJP is expected to win only 10-14 seats. Congress may get 0-2 seats, it had predicted.

The ABP-CVoter poll predicted AAP may get a vote share of 45.6% and the BJP is expected to pull around 37.1%. Congress is expected to get only 4.4% while others will grab 12.9%. However, the Times Now-IPSOS poll gave AAP 52% vote share, BJP 34%, Congress 4% and others 10%.