Oppn alliance is taking shape, will defeat Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hinted at a larger Opposition alliance taking shape within the next six months to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi's statement comes a day after SP President Akhilesh Yadav announced that his party was ready to sacrifice some seats in favour of the BSP, to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“It is a matter of happiness and it is happening and nobody can stop it. The entire Opposition, be it Congress, be it Janata Dal… the entire Opposition is standing together. You shall see in the next 6-7 months, one year Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji and Mohan Bhagwatji will get to witness India's strength,” Gandhi said addressing a OBC Convention organised by the Congress.

Gandhi claimed the nation has become a slave of two-three leaders of the BJP and the RSS, who were creating a fear psychosis pushing the people of the country into silence.

“They will understand that India cannot be run by only three people. India will be run by people of the country,” he said.

The Congress President said even some BJP MPs had told him how they were scared to speak up and share their opinions in Parliament or in Assemblies and even at BJP meetings.

He also launched a broadside against Modi for not rewarding workers and labourers by recognising their skill sets.