Oppn boycott Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee

Oppn boycott Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and L Hanumanthaiah, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, Misa Bharti of RJD and K Keshava Rao of BRS did not attend the meeting.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

After a walkout last time, Opposition MPs on Thursday boycotted a meeting of Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in protest against allocating time for discussion and passing of a controversial bill to replace an ordinance, which they said were “unconstitutional”.

Sources said MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties and BRS did not attend the meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on business to be conducted in the Upper House.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and L Hanumanthaiah, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, Misa Bharti of RJD and K Keshava Rao of BRS did not attend the meeting.

Read | Delhi ordinance: NDA, I.N.D.I.A evenly poised in RS; all eyes on non-aligned parties

The Vice President’s Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting saying, “Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (Rajya Sabha) in Parliament House today.”

V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress and Sasmit Patra of BJD attended the meeting along with BJP representatives, including Prakash Javadekar, nominated MP PT Usha, Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan among others.

In a similar meeting last week, Opposition MPs had walked out of the BAC, protesting against the inclusion of the Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance in official business. The ordinance was brought to negate a Supreme Court verdict that made it clear that Delhi government had control over its bureaucrats.

The Opposition also raised objections inside Rajya Sabha when the BAC report was read out saying the issue was before the Supreme Court and it should not be discussed. However, Dhankhar said the concept of sub-judice in the Parliament's context is "totally misconceived" and said only conduct of judges of the Supreme Court or a High Court in discharge of its duties is exempted from debate.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Opposition
I.N.D.I.A
India News
Indian Politics
Rajya Sabha
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 