Oppn boycott Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee

After a walkout last time, Opposition MPs on Thursday boycotted a meeting of Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in protest against allocating time for discussion and passing of a controversial bill to replace an ordinance, which they said were “unconstitutional”.

Sources said MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties and BRS did not attend the meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on business to be conducted in the Upper House.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and L Hanumanthaiah, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, Misa Bharti of RJD and K Keshava Rao of BRS did not attend the meeting.

The Vice President’s Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting saying, “Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (Rajya Sabha) in Parliament House today.”

V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress and Sasmit Patra of BJD attended the meeting along with BJP representatives, including Prakash Javadekar, nominated MP PT Usha, Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan among others.

In a similar meeting last week, Opposition MPs had walked out of the BAC, protesting against the inclusion of the Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance in official business. The ordinance was brought to negate a Supreme Court verdict that made it clear that Delhi government had control over its bureaucrats.

The Opposition also raised objections inside Rajya Sabha when the BAC report was read out saying the issue was before the Supreme Court and it should not be discussed. However, Dhankhar said the concept of sub-judice in the Parliament's context is "totally misconceived" and said only conduct of judges of the Supreme Court or a High Court in discharge of its duties is exempted from debate.