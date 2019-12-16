Oppn demands judicial inquiry on police action in Jamia

The opposition on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry led by a Supreme Court into the police action in Jamia Millia University where students were targeted inside library and washrooms following protests on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it is completely unacceptable.

Senior leaders in Opposition who were present in Delhi held consultations over the phone before they held a joint press conference where they unequivocally condemned the police, which lobbed tear gas shells into a library and beat up students inside washrooms.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart D Raja, LJD patriarch Sharad Yadav, RJD's Manoj K Jha and Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan at the press conference.

"Police never entered campuses without the permission of Vice-Chancellor or Registrar. The Jamia VC said he has not called the police. Then under whose instructions Delhi Police, which is under the Narendra Modi government, entered the campus. We demand a judicial enquiry," Azad said.

This government is bringing "divisive" laws one by one to distract from the economic slowdown, he said.

Yechury said what has happened in Jamia was unacceptable. "This is not acceptable in a democracy. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a direct affront to the Constitution. Delhi Police will have to make it clear who ordered their entry into campus," he said.

He said whoever gave the orders should be brought to book. "Home Minister Amit Shah is directly in charge. We haven't seen in the last two days. Turmoil in Central universities in Delhi is because of using force. Destroying the higher education sector in India is their (BJP-RSS) ideological project," he said.

Raja was of the view that a "civil war-like situation" and Modi and Shah are responsible for such a situation. There is fear across the country, he added.

While Jha condemned Modi's comments that rioters could be identified by what they wear, Khan demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court Judge.

Yadav said either the government will stay or the Act will stay and they would be working towards that.

On Modi's comments that Congress was behind the violence, Azad said if his party had that kind of influence, BJP would not have been in power.

Azad also countered the Prime Minister's comment that the Act was passed by an overwhelming majority, saying it was a close call in Rajya Sabha and regional parties were being pressurised to support the government.

"We have been seeing this (pressurising regional parties) for the past six years," he said.