Oppn largely welcomes Ayodhya verdict, some differs

Opposition on Saturday largely welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue with Congress saying it was in favour of building a Ram temple while the CPI(M) said "certain premises" in the judgement are "questionable".

NCP expressed hope that no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion while AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi said Supreme Court was "not infallible" and it was a victory of "faith over facts". AAP also welcomed the verdict and CPI said it was a "reconciliatory" judgement.

The Congress Working Committee, which met here on Saturday morning, issued a statement and said that it respects the verdict and appealed to all to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the CWC said.

Articulating the Congress stand, its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference, "we are in favour of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya." However, he said the verdict has also closed the doors for the BJP and others to politicise the Ram temple issue.

"The decision of the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people and whosoever does that, doesn't understand the tradition of Lord Ram," he said.

Owaisi said the apex court was "supreme but not infallible. Do I not have the right to express dissatisfaction with a judgement?...We cannot do a trade-in with a mosque site, its not a personal property. We have full faith in the Constitution, we were fighting for our rights, we don't need five acre land as donation. We should reject this offer, don't patronise us."

In separate statements, CPI(M) said there were "certain premises which are questionable" while the CPI said the judgement should be seen in the "larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism".

"The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgement has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgement which are questionable," it said.

Describing the demolition as a "criminal act and an assault on the secular principle", the party demanded that the cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it had been the position of the party to accept the SC verdict but "hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion."

"People had been saying even before the judgement was given that they will accept whatever is the verdict. But people should not claim credit for this, should not celebrate with enthusiasm, should not hurt sentiments of anyone. People should accept such a position," Malik added.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "after hearing the arguments of all parties, the Supreme Court gave their verdict today unanimously. We welcome the judgement. Today SC gave a decision on a controversy of several decades. The years-old dispute ended today. I appeal to all people to maintain peace and harmony."