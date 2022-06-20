Oppn leaders ‘become clean’ after joining BJP due to Modi govt’s ‘fair and lovely scheme’, says Cong

The Congress on Monday took a dig at the Centre, saying it was running a "fair and lovely scheme" through probe agencies like the ED and CBI wherein opposition leaders "become clean" after joining the BJP.

The Congress' attack comes as the Enforcement Directorate resumed questioning former party chief Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering pert the National Herald case on Monday.

"The ED and CBI have kept a box of fair and lovely in their offices. They ask politicians to stop speaking against the government and if they agree, the cream is applied on them and they become clean," AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said.

The Congess leader sought to know the status of the cases against Himanta Biswa Sarma, B S Yediyurappa, Mukul Roy, Narayan Rane, some of whom were earlier in the opposition but later joined the BJP

Also Read: Cong workers stop train near Connaught Place in Delhi, several detained

"Has any ED case been registered against BS Yediyurappa, Narayan Rane? Even Mukul Roy has become clean after the application of the fair and lovely cream," Maken said.

"All these leaders became clean after applying the glow and lovely cream," Maken said and alleged that "probe agencies were being used to stop the opposition from attacking the government."

Congress will be petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind this evening on the alleged political vendetta through investigating agencies, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 30 hours. Pressure is being mounted on the Congress and efforts ate being made to muzzle our voices because Rahul Gandhi has always spoken for the poor," Maken said.

He said in the past eight years ED has registered 5422 cases and 5310 have been registered during the eight years of Modi government.