Oppn members seem to come to Rajya Sabha only to stall its proceedings: Piyush Goyal

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at the Opposition over repeated disruptions in Rajya Sabha, saying many of its members seem to come to the House with the sole purpose of stalling its proceedings.

It is very unfortunate as the Opposition in a way insulted the Rajya Sabha Chairperson by repeatedly ignoring his requests with many of its members passing comments from their seats, Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal told reporters.

The first part of the budget session of Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 13 after continued disruptions by Opposition MPs, who kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations against the Adani Group on Monday.

Goyal also accused the Opposition of denying other members of their privilege to raise their issues in Rajya Sabha repeatedly obstructing its proceedings.

The minister also reiterated what he had said inside the House as well regarding the demand of revoking the suspension of Congress member Rajani Patil.

He said she did something "unlawful" by filming the House proceedings and then putting it out on social media.

There should be an apology for such conduct so that the House can consider the demand of revoking her suspension for the remainder of the session in the second leg that begins on March 13.

He also slammed the Opposition for repeatedly raising slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address last week.